U.S. 6th Fleet Visits Patrol Squadron (VP) 5

250806-N-HV010-1030 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 6, 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, greets a Yeoman 2nd Class assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 during a visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Patrick Koehr)