LEAPFEST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilots, assigned to 2-104th General Support Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard, fly to drop Paratroopers onto Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, RI., August 2, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)