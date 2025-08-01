Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAPFEST 2025 [Image 31 of 36]

    LEAPFEST 2025

    WEST KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Paratroopers from 18 different nations loads onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to 2-104th General Support Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard, wearing MC-6 parachutes at Quonset State Airport, North Kinston, RI., August 2, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9243923
    VIRIN: 250805-A-BZ540-1165
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.44 MB
    Location: WEST KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAPFEST 2025 [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56TH TROOP COMMAND
    AATW
    PARATROOPERS
    AIRBORNE
    LEAPFEST 2025

