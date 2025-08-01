USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Commander Col. Jesse Curry (third from left) and Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera (center, front) conduct a site visit to a road widening effort underway on Fort Meade, Maryland, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)