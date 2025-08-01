Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites [Image 19 of 23]

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites

    FORT MEADE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Commander Col. Jesse Curry (center) conducts a site visit to the Freedom Center IV Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks under construction on Fort Meade, Maryland, August 4, 2025. The project delivers the first phase of the overall long-term barracks solution at Fort Meade, accommodating 380 personnel in two four-story buildings with 190 rooms each to support the installation's growing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:22
    Photo ID: 9243487
    VIRIN: 250804-A-WK509-1033
    Resolution: 4615x3080
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites [Image 23 of 23], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Meade
    Baltimore District
    North Atlantic Division
    USACE

