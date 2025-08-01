USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Commander Col. Jesse Curry (center) and Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera (right) conduct a site visit to the Freedom Center IV Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks under construction on Fort Meade, Maryland, August 4, 2025. The project delivers the first phase of the overall long-term barracks solution at Fort Meade, accommodating 380 personnel in two four-story buildings with 190 rooms each to support the installation's growing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)