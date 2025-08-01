Kicking It Up A Notch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Chambers, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, left; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chris Millevoi, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, second from right, and Capt. Ryan Kelley, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, right, all with the 1st Battalion, 150th General Support Aviation Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, have their photo taken with Emeril Lagasse prior to a flight at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2003. The flight was to be used as the introduction to the "Thanksgiving Feast for the Troops" episode, which was taped at McGuire Air Force Base (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)