U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera conducts a site visit to the Freedom Center IV Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks under construction on Fort Meade, Maryland, August 4, 2025. The project delivers the first phase of the overall long-term barracks solution at Fort Meade, accommodating 380 personnel in two four-story buildings with 190 rooms each to support the installation's growing mission. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9243474
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-WK509-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Baltimore District project sites [Image 23 of 23], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.