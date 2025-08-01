Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking It Up A Notch [Image 1 of 2]

    Kicking It Up A Notch

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2003

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Kelley, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, left, Sgt. Eric Chambers, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, center, both with the 1st Battalion, 150th General Support Aviation Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, and Emeril Lagasse prepare for a flight at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2003. The flight was to be used as the introduction to the "Thanksgiving Feast for the Troops" episode, which was taped at McGuire Air Force Base (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2003
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Operation Noble Eagle
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG

