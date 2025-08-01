Kicking It Up A Notch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Kelley, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, left, Sgt. Eric Chambers, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, center, both with the 1st Battalion, 150th General Support Aviation Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, and Emeril Lagasse prepare for a flight at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2003. The flight was to be used as the introduction to the "Thanksgiving Feast for the Troops" episode, which was taped at McGuire Air Force Base (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)