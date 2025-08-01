UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins Signs the Guestbook During Counterpart Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby meets with the United Kingdom First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy Gen. Sir Gwen Jenkins for a counterpart engagement at the Pentagon, August 6, 2025. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced cooperation, agility, and interchangeability worldwide through exercises and operations designed to address maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez.)