Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins Signs the Guestbook During Counterpart Engagement [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins Signs the Guestbook During Counterpart Engagement

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby meets with the United Kingdom First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy Gen. Sir Gwen Jenkins for a counterpart engagement at the Pentagon, August 6, 2025. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced cooperation, agility, and interchangeability worldwide through exercises and operations designed to address maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 9243287
    VIRIN: 250806-N-ZK016-1005
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins Signs the Guestbook During Counterpart Engagement [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins Signs the Guestbook During Counterpart Engagement
    ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Meets UK Royal Navy 1SL Gen. Sir Gwyn Jenkins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commitment
    First Sea Lord
    Interchangeability
    Royal Navy
    Defense
    1SL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download