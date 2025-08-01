Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a general quarters drill in the Andaman Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250802-N-CV021-1009

Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Jose Longoria, from Brownsville, Texas, resets a valve to material condition modified zebra during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Andaman Sea, Aug. 2. The John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)