Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a general quarters drill in the Andaman Sea

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) verify that material condition zebra is set during a general quarters drill in the Andaman Sea, Aug. 2. The John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)