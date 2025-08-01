German Army Lt. Col. Heiko Schulze from Landeskommando Hessen poses for a photo with Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade following a presentation ceremony July 15, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Lt. Col. Schulze presented the Soldiers with the German Schützenschnur they earned during a competition facilitated by Landeskommando Hessen. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
Soldiers pictured:
- Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Tevebaugh
- Sgt. Andrew Ayala
- Sgt. Malcom Pope
- Sgt. Christian Van de Kamp
- Spc. Isaiah Williams
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9243217
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-FX425-1213
|Resolution:
|5082x3840
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.