2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur

German Army Lt. Col. Heiko Schulze from Landeskommando Hessen poses for a photo with Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade following a presentation ceremony July 15, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Lt. Col. Schulze presented the Soldiers with the German Schützenschnur they earned during a competition facilitated by Landeskommando Hessen. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)



Soldiers pictured:



- Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Tevebaugh

- Sgt. Andrew Ayala

- Sgt. Malcom Pope

- Sgt. Christian Van de Kamp

- Spc. Isaiah Williams