Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 07:11 Photo ID: 9243206 VIRIN: 250715-A-FX425-1219 Resolution: 5134x3840 Size: 3.54 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.