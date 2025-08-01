Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur

    2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Nathan Slack, (left) and Kevin Tevebaugh review Mr. Tevebaugh's German Schützenschnur certificate following a presentation ceremony July 15, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    This work, 2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

