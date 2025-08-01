Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur [Image 1 of 3]

    2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    German Army Lt. Col. Heiko Schulze from Landeskommando Hessen shakes U.S. Army Sgt. Malcolm Pope's hand after presenting him with the German Schützenschnur during a short ceremony July 15, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Sgt. Pope, a Data IT Specialist with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, earned German Armed Forces shooting badge during a competition facilitated by Landeskommando Hessen. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    German Schutzenschnur
    2SIGBDE
    Stronger Together
    Excellence Always

