2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur

German Army Lt. Col. Heiko Schulze from Landeskommando Hessen shakes U.S. Army Sgt. Malcolm Pope's hand after presenting him with the German Schützenschnur during a short ceremony July 15, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Sgt. Pope, a Data IT Specialist with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, earned German Armed Forces shooting badge during a competition facilitated by Landeskommando Hessen. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)