German Army Lt. Col. Heiko Schulze from Landeskommando Hessen shakes U.S. Army Sgt. Malcolm Pope's hand after presenting him with the German Schützenschnur during a short ceremony July 15, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Sgt. Pope, a Data IT Specialist with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, earned German Armed Forces shooting badge during a competition facilitated by Landeskommando Hessen. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9243205
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-FX425-1198
|Resolution:
|4049x3419
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Soldiers receive German Schützenschnur [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.