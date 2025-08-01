German and U.S. military medical leaders meet to discuss interoperability and cooperation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOBLENZ, Germany - U.S. Army Brigadier General Roger Giraud (left), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe recently met with Major General (Dr.) Backus, (right) Commander of the newly established German Bundeswehr Health Care Command and Deputy Surgeon General for the Bundeswehr. The meeting aimed to deepen bilateral military medical cooperation and explore formal partnership opportunities between U.S. and German medical forces. This productive meeting further solidified the shared commitment to advancing U.S. and German military medical cooperation and set conditions for expanded interoperability in future multinational operations. The German Bundeswehr Health Care Command (Kommando Sanitätsdienstliche Einsatzunterstützung) located in Koblenz, Germany is responsible for providing medical support to the Bundeswehr, both in Germany and during deployments abroad.