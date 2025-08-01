Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Legacy Ceremony by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On July 31st, the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion honored the legacy and service of its retiring aircrafts during a heartfelt ceremony at Camp Humphreys. Following their final flight, the aircrafts were welcomed with a traditional water salute, symbolizing their years of faithful service and countless missions accomplished. To conclude the ceremony, soldiers, aircrew, and leadership gathered on the flight line for a commemorative photo alongside the retiring aircraft—marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in the unit's storied aviation history.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:54
    Photo ID: 9242954
    VIRIN: 250731-A-JL066-2495
    Location: KR
    This work, Aircraft Legacy Ceremony by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

