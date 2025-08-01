On July 31st, the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion honored the legacy and service of its retiring aircrafts during a heartfelt ceremony at Camp Humphreys. Following their final flight, the aircrafts were welcomed with a traditional water salute, symbolizing their years of faithful service and countless missions accomplished. To conclude the ceremony, soldiers, aircrew, and leadership gathered on the flight line for a commemorative photo alongside the retiring aircraft—marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in the unit's storied aviation history.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9242954
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-JL066-2495
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|641.65 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft Legacy Ceremony by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS
