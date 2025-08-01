Aircraft Legacy Ceremony by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On July 31st, the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion honored the legacy and service of its retiring aircrafts during a heartfelt ceremony at Camp Humphreys. Following their final flight, the aircrafts were welcomed with a traditional water salute, symbolizing their years of faithful service and countless missions accomplished. To conclude the ceremony, soldiers, aircrew, and leadership gathered on the flight line for a commemorative photo alongside the retiring aircraft—marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in the unit's storied aviation history.