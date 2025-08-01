Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader Professional Development with Retired ROKA LTG Chun

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Field grade officers of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade had the distinguished honor of engaging in an insightful Leader Professional Development (LPD) session with Retired Republic of Korea Army Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun, a highly respected strategist and former senior leader in the ROK-U.S. alliance. Held at Liver Bend Restaurant, the LPD brought together officers for a shared meal and a candid discussion on leadership, combined operations, and alliance strategy. LTG Chun, renowned for his expertise and decades of experience in joint and coalition missions, shared valuable perspectives on the evolving security landscape of the Korean Peninsula. Following his keynote remarks, LTG Chun answered questions from the audience, providing mentorship and firsthand insights from his military career. His stories and guidance sparked meaningful conversations about professional growth, strategic leadership, and cross-cultural cooperation. Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, Brigade Commander, joined the event and thanked LTG Chun for his continued dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders. The event concluded with a gift presentation as a token of appreciation for LTG Chun’s time and enduring support for the ROK-U.S. alliance.

