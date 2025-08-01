501st Military Intelligence Brigade Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and leaders of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade gathered for a Brigade formation to recognize exceptional achievements across the formation. Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, Brigade Commander, presented awards to distinguished Soldiers in recognition of their outstanding service and contributions. The formation also marked a momentous occasion—the promotion of Sergeant Major Cheng to Command Sergeant Major. The ceremony was made even more meaningful by the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Kyle McElveen, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander, who once served alongside CSM Cheng in Afghanistan back in 2009. At the time, they were 1LT and SSG respectively, sharing both hardship and camaraderie in combat. Their journey from the battlefield to leadership within the same brigade speaks to the enduring bonds forged through service. Congratulations to all awardees and to CSM Cheng on this significant milestone in his career.