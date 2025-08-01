Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Formation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Formation

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers and leaders of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade gathered for a Brigade formation to recognize exceptional achievements across the formation. Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, Brigade Commander, presented awards to distinguished Soldiers in recognition of their outstanding service and contributions. The formation also marked a momentous occasion—the promotion of Sergeant Major Cheng to Command Sergeant Major. The ceremony was made even more meaningful by the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Kyle McElveen, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander, who once served alongside CSM Cheng in Afghanistan back in 2009. At the time, they were 1LT and SSG respectively, sharing both hardship and camaraderie in combat. Their journey from the battlefield to leadership within the same brigade speaks to the enduring bonds forged through service. Congratulations to all awardees and to CSM Cheng on this significant milestone in his career.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 9242952
    VIRIN: 250711-A-JL066-8975
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 714.39 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Formation, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download