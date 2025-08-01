Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion held its Change of Command ceremony, where Lieutenant Colonel Michael J. Urso relinquished command to Lieutenant Colonel Derrick J. Zantt. During his tenure, LTC Urso was widely respected for his dynamic leadership and the energy he brought to the battalion. Under his command, the unit thrived with a distinct sense of unity, professionalism, and mission-first mentality that became the hallmark of the 3rd MI Battalion. This ceremony marked the final chapter of LTC Urso’s distinguished military career, as he retires after over two decades of selfless service. His farewell was met with heartfelt gratitude and a standing ovation, celebrating the legacy of a commander who truly left his mark. Third is First!

