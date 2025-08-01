Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    532nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    532nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony, marking a significant moment of transition and continuity. Lieutenant Colonel Andrew E. Fulton relinquished command, concluding a remarkable period of leadership and commitment to the battalion’s mission and soldiers. Lieutenant Colonel William C. Campbell assumed command, ready to lead the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion forward with dedication and resolve. This ceremony honored the accomplishments of Lieutenant Colonel Fulton and signaled the battalion’s continued readiness and strength under Lieutenant Colonel Campbell’s leadership.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 9242945
    VIRIN: 250618-A-JL066-3294
    Location: KR
