532nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

The 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony, marking a significant moment of transition and continuity. Lieutenant Colonel Andrew E. Fulton relinquished command, concluding a remarkable period of leadership and commitment to the battalion’s mission and soldiers. Lieutenant Colonel William C. Campbell assumed command, ready to lead the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion forward with dedication and resolve. This ceremony honored the accomplishments of Lieutenant Colonel Fulton and signaled the battalion’s continued readiness and strength under Lieutenant Colonel Campbell’s leadership.