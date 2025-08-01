Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INSCOM CG MG Brown Visit 501st MIB

    INSCOM CG MG Brown Visit 501st MIB

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Major General Timothy D. Brown, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), along with Command Sergeant Major Anthony M. Rangel III and Command Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy M. Sager, visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Following a leadership meeting with Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, the INSCOM team joined the unit for lunch at Provider Grill, where they presented Army Commendation Medals to Sergeant Jack Curtis, Sergeant Jared Hepner, and Specialist Martin Aguilar in recognition of their outstanding performance.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9242837
    VIRIN: 250527-A-JL066-4944
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 859.21 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, INSCOM CG MG Brown Visit 501st MIB, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

