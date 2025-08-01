INSCOM CG MG Brown Visit 501st MIB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Timothy D. Brown, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), along with Command Sergeant Major Anthony M. Rangel III and Command Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy M. Sager, visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Following a leadership meeting with Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, the INSCOM team joined the unit for lunch at Provider Grill, where they presented Army Commendation Medals to Sergeant Jack Curtis, Sergeant Jared Hepner, and Specialist Martin Aguilar in recognition of their outstanding performance.