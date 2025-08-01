An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9242441
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-JO777-6139
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AH-64 Gunnery Tables [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.