    AH-64 Gunnery Tables [Image 5 of 17]

    AH-64 Gunnery Tables

    KUWAIT

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9242409
    VIRIN: 250806-A-JO777-5044
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 363.51 KB
    Location: KW
    This work, AH-64 Gunnery Tables [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    Air Assault
    Apache

