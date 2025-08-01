AH-64 Gunnery Tables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)