    2025 SMD Symposium Directed Energy Panel: Mr. John Garrity [Image 2 of 5]

    2025 SMD Symposium Directed Energy Panel: Mr. John Garrity

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Mr. John Garrity, vice president, Directed Energy Systems, AV, participated in a panel discussion of directed energy related topics for space and missile defense capabilities at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association.

