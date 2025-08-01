USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-EG735-1163, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 5, 2025), Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Keanu Valdez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), reaches for stack of 20mm rounds while participating in the first ammo onload in two years, Aug. 5, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)