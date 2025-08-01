USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-EG735-1149, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 5, 2025), Fire Controlman 2nd Class Mason Thomas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), places 20mm ammunition can in a stack while participating in an ammunition onload, Aug. 5, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)