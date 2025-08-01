Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250805-N-EG735-1149, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 5, 2025), Fire Controlman 2nd Class Mason Thomas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), places 20mm ammunition can in a stack while participating in an ammunition onload, Aug. 5, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9241491
    VIRIN: 250805-N-EG735-1149
    Resolution: 3193x4790
    Size: 737.04 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Magazine
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Working Party
    Ammo On Load

