USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load

250805-N-EG735-1145, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 5, 2025), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jakob Wards, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), carries 20mm ammunition can while participating in an ammunition onload, Aug. 5, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)