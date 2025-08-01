USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammo On Load

250805-N-EG735-1112, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 5, 2025), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jared Kinard, bottom, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Danai Ponce, top, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), pass a box of Mark-58 marine location markers down a ladderwell during an ammunition onload, Aug. 5, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9241486
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-EG735-1112
|Resolution:
|3920x5880
|Size:
|918.79 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
