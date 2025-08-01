Apex, N.C., native Colonel Joshua McConkey Awarded Legion of Merit for Exceptional Service-1

Apex, NC native, Air Force Reserve Col. Joshua McConkey has been named Legion of Merit.
Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.
Apex, N.C., native Colonel Joshua McConkey Awarded Legion of Merit for Exceptional Service
