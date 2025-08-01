Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apex, N.C., native Colonel Joshua McConkey Awarded Legion of Merit for Exceptional Service

    Apex, N.C., native Colonel Joshua McConkey Awarded Legion of Merit for Exceptional Service-1

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Apex, NC native, Air Force Reserve Col. Joshua McConkey has been named Legion of Merit.

    Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.

    Apex, N.C., native Colonel Joshua McConkey Awarded Legion of Merit for Exceptional Service

