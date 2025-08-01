Spc. Michel Garcia Recognized for Excellence in Medical Training

Spc. Michel Garcia, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized for his outstanding support to the medical training team during the graduation of Combat Leaders Course Class 25-04 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Garcia provided classroom instruction and hands-on medical training that enhanced the formation’s medical readiness and directly contributed to the success of the event.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9240967
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-PH391-9494
|Resolution:
|5583x4314
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
