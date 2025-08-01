Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Michel Garcia Recognized for Excellence in Medical Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Spc. Michel Garcia Recognized for Excellence in Medical Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Spc. Michel Garcia, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized for his outstanding support to the medical training team during the graduation of Combat Leaders Course Class 25-04 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Garcia provided classroom instruction and hands-on medical training that enhanced the formation’s medical readiness and directly contributed to the success of the event.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9240967
    VIRIN: 250805-A-PH391-9494
    Resolution: 5583x4314
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Spc. Michel Garcia Recognized for Excellence in Medical Training [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    278th
    National Guard
    Medic

