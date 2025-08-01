Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Combat Air Base Squadron conducts Advanced Ready Training at Fairchild AFB [Image 30 of 30]

    22nd Combat Air Base Squadron conducts Advanced Ready Training at Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron perform drag and carry drills during Advanced Ready Training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2025. This ART course mimics the Expeditionary Center’s ART-Core program to teach Airmen of varying Air Force Specialty Codes skills to increase their mission resilience and discipline in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:11
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Advanced Ready Training
    Air Task Force
    Combat Air Base Squadron
    22 CABS
    22 ATF

