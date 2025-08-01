U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Ayre, Squadron Officer School commandant, speaks to new SOS students at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 31, 2025. The new SOS curriculum is aligned to the Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model with tasks derived directly from DCW mission essential tasks, better preparing captains for what they will see both deployed and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9240029
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-MU520-1090
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOS launches new, refocused curriculum [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOS launches new, refocused curriculum
No keywords found.