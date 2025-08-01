SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Ayre, Squadron Officer School commandant, speaks to new SOS students at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 31, 2025. The new SOS curriculum is aligned to the Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model with tasks derived directly from DCW mission essential tasks, better preparing captains for what they will see both deployed and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)