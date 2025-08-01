SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Quinton Kennedy, 30th Student Squadron, Squadron Officer School flight commander and instructor, shows a card to his opponent in an Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 22, 2025. For the last five months, Air University refocused the Squadron Officer School curriculum to address current Department of Defense priorities and debuted the new and improved courses on July 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)