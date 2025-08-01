SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Quinton Kennedy, 30th Student Squadron, Squadron Officer School flight commander and instructor, holds a card while participating in an Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 22, 2025. The recent curriculum redesign meets the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s intent of ensuring officers are prepared to succeed in a joint force within a contested environment, courses emphasizing increasing warfighter ethos, knowledge of the Air Force Planning Process, the new deployable combat wing construct and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)