    SOS launches new, refocused curriculum [Image 4 of 9]

    SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Squadron Officer School instructors participate in a field leadership exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 22, 2025. The recent curriculum redesign meets the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s intent of ensuring officers are prepared to succeed in a joint force within a contested environment, courses emphasizing increasing warfighter ethos, knowledge of the Air Force Planning Process, the new deployable combat wing construct and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    SOS, Air University, Maxwell AFB

