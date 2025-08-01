SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jaren Rone, 32nd Student Squadron, Squadron Officer School, flight commander and instructor, pulls on a rope during a field exercise for Project X at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2025. For the last five months, Air University refocused the Squadron Officer School curriculum to address current Department of Defense priorities and debuted the new and improved courses on July 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)