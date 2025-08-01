Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanized Infantry Combined Urban Assault

    Mechanized Infantry Combined Urban Assault

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Mechanized Infantry of Charlie Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion - 145th Armor operates as a combined mounted and dismounted force during an urban assault exercise at the Camp Ripley Training Center July 29, 2025. This training exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, both day and night, is an evaluation of the Ohio National Guard unit by cadre of First Army. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Mr. Tony Housey.)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 10:37
    Photo ID: 9238888
    VIRIN: 250729-Z-KL308-5500
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mechanized Infantry Combined Urban Assault, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Camp Ripley
    M2A3 Bradley
    National Guard
    Infantry

