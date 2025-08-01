Mechanized Infantry Combined Urban Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mechanized Infantry of Charlie Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion - 145th Armor operates as a combined mounted and dismounted force during an urban assault exercise at the Camp Ripley Training Center July 29, 2025. This training exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, both day and night, is an evaluation of the Ohio National Guard unit by cadre of First Army. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Mr. Tony Housey.)