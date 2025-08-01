31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Communications Squadron and U.S. Air National Guard 205th Engineering Installation Squadron work together to install a fiber optic communications cable in an underground ducting system at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. This cable runs from a main distribution building to the fire house to ensure multiple pathways for communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)