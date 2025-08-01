31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Communications Squadron and U.S. Air National Guard 205th Engineering Installation Squadron work together to install a cable in underground infrastructure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. These cables are installed as redundancy systems for critical network capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)