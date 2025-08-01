31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Dana Wood, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, prepares a pathway to receive a new cable for installation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. These cables are installed as redundancy systems for critical network capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)