U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Dana Wood, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, prepares a pathway to receive a new cable for installation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. These cables are installed as redundancy systems for critical network capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9238555
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-MC941-1214
|Resolution:
|5000x2988
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.