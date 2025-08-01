31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Landon Estes, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, exits a confined space entry after installing a fiber optic communications cable in an underground ducting system at Aviano Air Base, July 17, 2025. This cable runs from a main distribution building to the fire house to ensure multiple pathways for communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)