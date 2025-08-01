Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Landon Estes, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, exits a confined space entry after installing a fiber optic communications cable in an underground ducting system at Aviano Air Base, July 17, 2025. This cable runs from a main distribution building to the fire house to ensure multiple pathways for communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 07:08
    Photo ID: 9238554
    VIRIN: 250717-F-MC941-1144
    Resolution: 5337x3719
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables
    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables
    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables
    31st Comms Squadron installs redundancy cables

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    205th EIS
    31st CS
    communications
    31st Comms Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download