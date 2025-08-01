Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY FCPOA Participates in Adopt-A-Spot Cleanup Aug. 1 [Image 2 of 3]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) recently participated in the Adopt-A-Spot Cleanup in Portsmouth Aug. 1. The team came together to clean up the perimeter of the base at Gate 10, heading north westbound on Port Centre Parkway, along Edwards St., and 3rd St. A big thank you to the 8 volunteers for helping to keep our shipyard and our community clean.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
