NNSY FCPOA Participates in Adopt-A-Spot Cleanup Aug. 1

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) recently participated in the Adopt-A-Spot Cleanup in Portsmouth Aug. 1. The team came together to clean up the perimeter of the base at Gate 10, heading north westbound on Port Centre Parkway, along Edwards St., and 3rd St. A big thank you to the 8 volunteers for helping to keep our shipyard and our community clean.