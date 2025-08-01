Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250804-N-QR506-1207 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 4, 2025) Capt. Michael Plageman, left, executive officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Lt. Benj Ambrocio, right, from the Philippines, board an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 9238149
    VIRIN: 250804-N-QR506-1207
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1010.39 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling)
    MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    USS America (LHA 6)

