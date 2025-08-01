Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

    COLOMBIA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    Air Forces Southern

    Pararescuemen from the 38th Rescue Squadron prepare to execute a high altitude low opening jump from a 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. The Relámpago de los Andes combined exercise honors our promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that we can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9237940
    VIRIN: 250731-F-HN906-6822
    Resolution: 5329x3806
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: CO
    RDLA25

