71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

Pararescuemen from the 38th Rescue Squadron prepare to execute a high altitude low opening jump from a 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. The Relámpago de los Andes combined exercise honors our promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that we can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)