71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, assists fellow loadmasters prepare packaged life rafts for maritime drops out of a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes at the Marine Training Base in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. This Colombian-led, combined exercise focuses on building our strong partnership with Colombia while emphasizing joint force interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)