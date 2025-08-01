Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

    COLOMBIA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, assists fellow loadmasters prepare packaged life rafts for maritime drops out of a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes at the Marine Training Base in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. This Colombian-led, combined exercise focuses on building our strong partnership with Colombia while emphasizing joint force interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9237931
    VIRIN: 250731-F-HN906-8387
    Resolution: 5050x3607
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    71st RQS RDLA 25 Maritime Drops
    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops
    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops
    71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download