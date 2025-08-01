71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, assists fellow loadmasters prepare packaged life rafts for maritime drops out of a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes at the Marine Training Base in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. This Colombian-led, combined exercise focuses on building our strong partnership with Colombia while emphasizing joint force interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 22:11
|Photo ID:
|9237931
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-HN906-8387
|Resolution:
|5050x3607
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
