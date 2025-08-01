71st RQS RDLA25 Maritime Drops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, speaks with fellow loadmasters assisting maritime drops out of a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Relámpago de los Andes at the Marine Training Base in Coveñas, Colombia, July 31, 2025. The Relámpago de los Andes combined exercise honors our promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that we can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)