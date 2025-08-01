NAVFAC Commander, EXWC Discuss Innovation, Agile Solutions for the Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey meets with staff at the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), at the technology-based collaborative laboratory FATHOMWERX, at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., July 23, 2025. The NAVFAC EXWC team shared the cutting-edge research, development, test and evaluation to bring agile solutions to the Fleet and warfighter. Discussions included technology transfer and innovative ways to meet the demands of today’s warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)